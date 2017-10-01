Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) is one of 245 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Whiting Petroleum Corp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Whiting Petroleum Corp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corp 5 13 10 1 2.24 Whiting Petroleum Corp Competitors 1577 7920 12260 270 2.51

Whiting Petroleum Corp currently has a consensus target price of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 88.54%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Whiting Petroleum Corp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum Corp is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Whiting Petroleum Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Whiting Petroleum Corp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum Corp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corp $1.23 billion $701.38 million -1.57 Whiting Petroleum Corp Competitors $1.42 billion $613.57 million 20.06

Whiting Petroleum Corp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Whiting Petroleum Corp. Whiting Petroleum Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum Corp has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum Corp’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum Corp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corp -21.18% -5.27% -2.82% Whiting Petroleum Corp Competitors -443.74% 8.40% 1.45%

Whiting Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas. Its Northern Rocky Mountains operations included properties in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations and encompassing approximately 736,000 gross developed and undeveloped acres, as of December 31, 2016. Its Central Rocky Mountains operations included properties at its Redtail field in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Weld County, Colorado targeting the Niobrara and Codell/Fort Hays formations and encompassing approximately 157,200 gross developed and undeveloped acres, as of December 31, 2016. Its other operations primarily relate to non-core assets in Colorado, Mississippi, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

