Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 22,449 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PARR) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $459,531.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 19,724 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $404,144.76.

On Friday, September 29th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 277,443 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $5,848,498.44.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 101,739 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $2,084,632.11.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 186,627 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $3,684,016.98.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 171,304 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $3,172,550.08.

On Monday, September 11th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 43,893 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $812,459.43.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 394,022 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $7,285,466.78.

On Thursday, September 7th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 380,004 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $6,676,670.28.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 20,900 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $371,393.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 44,800 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $796,544.00.

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) opened at 20.80 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $952.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

Par Pacific Holdings (NASDAQ:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings by 15.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings by 400.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Par Pacific Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

