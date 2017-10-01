White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE WTM) opened at 857.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $860.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.08. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.52. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $815.04 and a 52 week high of $948.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.20 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post ($10.75) earnings per share for the current year.

White Mountains Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The OneBeacon segment consists of the operations of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.

