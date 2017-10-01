Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (WLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Instinet raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Westlake Chemical Corporation alerts:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) opened at 83.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (WLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks, Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/westlake-chemical-corporations-wlk-buy-rating-reiterated-at-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Westlake Chemical Corporation news, VP Mark Steven Bender sold 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $968,614.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.