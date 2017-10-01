Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Western Digital Corporation accounts for approximately 1.7% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 72,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital Corporation alerts:

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ WDC) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. 3,733,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/western-digital-corporation-wdc-is-l-s-advisors-incs-6th-largest-position.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 16,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $470,530.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,689,056. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.