Wells Fargo &’s (WFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Instinet

Instinet restated their buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wells Fargo & from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE WFC) traded up 1.66% on Friday, reaching $55.15. 20,872,334 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Wells Fargo &’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo &’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

