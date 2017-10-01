Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position Trimmed by Moon Capital Management LLC

Moon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,948,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,432,000 after buying an additional 2,648,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,972,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,728,000 after buying an additional 3,637,100 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 782,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & during the 1st quarter valued at $5,588,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 546,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position Trimmed by Moon Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/wells-fargo-company-wfc-position-trimmed-by-moon-capital-management-llc.html.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE WFC) traded up 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 20,872,334 shares of the stock traded hands. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo &’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Wells Fargo & Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.