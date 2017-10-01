Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.97% of Comfort Systems USA worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA Inc. alerts:

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) opened at 35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $39.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-holdings-in-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $184,085.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.