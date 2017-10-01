Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Telecom (IYZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Telecom (NYSE:IYZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Telecom were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 26,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom (NYSE IYZ) opened at 30.41 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Telecom has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3054 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Dow Jones US Telecom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares Dow Jones US Telecom Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

