Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of American Equity Investment Life Holding worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life Holding Company alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) opened at 29.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.50. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $819.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life Holding from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/wells-fargo-company-mn-increases-stake-in-american-equity-investment-life-holding-company-ael.html.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.