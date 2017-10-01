Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 361,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 153.4% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 18,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 355,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

In other news, CEO John Leonard Flannery purchased 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,021,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Stake in General Electric Company (GE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/wellington-shields-co-llc-trims-stake-in-general-electric-company-ge.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of General Electric Company (GE) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 33,673,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

General Electric Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.