Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.40 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

GLAD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Get Gladstone Capital Corporation alerts:

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) opened at 9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Gladstone Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 85.01%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/wedbush-initiates-coverage-on-gladstone-capital-corporation-glad.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Gladstone Capital Corporation news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $36,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Financial Equity Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation by 71.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.