WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, VP Tom Metcalfe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,841.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $6,474,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,190 shares of company stock worth $12,435,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE WEC) opened at 62.78 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

