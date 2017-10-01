Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 4,658 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $42,198,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,960,000 after buying an additional 985,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $25,127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,051,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,456,000 after buying an additional 597,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 5,712,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after buying an additional 470,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.24 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.87.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) traded up 0.33% on Friday, reaching $39.17. 21,961,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

