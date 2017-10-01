WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 750 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 85.54 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $86.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/wealthtrust-axiom-llc-sells-750-shares-of-eli-lilly-and-company-lly.html.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $14,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 590,000 shares of company stock worth $48,551,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.