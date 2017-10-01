Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,374,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,397,000 after buying an additional 1,621,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,637,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,637,000 after buying an additional 1,475,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,287,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,295,000 after buying an additional 134,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,399,000 after buying an additional 518,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 95.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,857,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,274,000 after buying an additional 1,879,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $36,369.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,218.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE WM) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,443 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.42%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

