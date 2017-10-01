W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $174.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) traded down 0.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $179.75. 563,713 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $262.71.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.09. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.12%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

