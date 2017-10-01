Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,237,000 after buying an additional 410,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73,144.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,743,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,843,000 after buying an additional 2,739,278 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,008,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after buying an additional 161,469 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 108.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,056,000 after buying an additional 599,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,918,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) opened at 86.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 6,666 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $533,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $823,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,408,530.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,819 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BidaskClub raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

