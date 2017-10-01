Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Best Buy Co. worth $24,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,613,654 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,602,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 1,859.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,064,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $986,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,700,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $673,407,000 after acquiring an additional 250,469 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,846,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $533,116,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co. during the first quarter worth $265,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) opened at 56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $63.32.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Best Buy Co. had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Best Buy Co.’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, VP Mathew Watson sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $61,733.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $47,157.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,125 shares of company stock worth $9,003,240. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Best Buy Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Best Buy Co. Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

