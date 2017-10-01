Voya Investment Management LLC Has $26.12 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Aflac worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,681,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,741,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 36,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,900,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac Incorporated alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $125,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,035,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,959. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) opened at 81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/voya-investment-management-llc-has-26-12-million-position-in-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.