Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy Corp. in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Vistra Energy Corp. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vistra Energy Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE VST) opened at 18.69 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

About Vistra Energy Corp.

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

