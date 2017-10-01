Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Allergan PLC. (AGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allergan PLC. comprises about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Allergan PLC. in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Allergan PLC. in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $284.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.84.

Shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE AGN) opened at 204.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan PLC. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allergan PLC. Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

