Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 141,260.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81,533 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 676,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.5% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 131,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) opened at 131.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 12.23%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post $9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

