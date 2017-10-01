Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Raises Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 198.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,022,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 350,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,508 shares during the last quarter.

CRZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ CRZO) opened at 17.13 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.22 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 1,494.45% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $396,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,724,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,398,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,786,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,599,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 431,600 shares of company stock worth $5,602,306. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

