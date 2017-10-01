Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at 226.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.57. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post $8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.63.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.37 per share, for a total transaction of $416,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

