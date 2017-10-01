Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,486,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) opened at 87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.62 and a 52 week high of $92.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

