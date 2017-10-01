Vincent C. Klinges Sells 4,873 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $54,967.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,300.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ AMSWA) opened at 11.36 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $142,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $165,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

