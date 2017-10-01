Victrex plc’s (VCT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) in a report issued on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($30.12) price objective on shares of Victrex plc in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victrex plc in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.24) price target on shares of Victrex plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.88) price target on shares of Victrex plc in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Victrex plc to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.90) to GBX 2,600 ($34.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,129.83 ($28.64).

Victrex plc (VCT) opened at 2371.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,977.35. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,497.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,373.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.03 billion.

About Victrex plc

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

