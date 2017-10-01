Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Vetr upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.04.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) opened at 152.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $167.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $544.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $439,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 125,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 216,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $34,867,799.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,426,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,358 shares of company stock valued at $83,072,822. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,699.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,246,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,055,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,368 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,384.7% during the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,195,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,474,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,801,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

