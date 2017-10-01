Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3017520259779 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) opened at 15.35 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $169.83 million. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post ($2.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companys lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma.

