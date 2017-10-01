Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,165,000 after buying an additional 124,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 38,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE VET) opened at 35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.52. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 451.06%.

