Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Decreased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 86.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 577,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 38,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) opened at 49.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

