Veritable L.P. Has $673,000 Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 167,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,149,000 after buying an additional 1,645,100 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,312,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,813,000 after buying an additional 1,686,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 2,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $227,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 205,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $3,805,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,540 and have sold 259,409 shares valued at $4,794,449. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) opened at 18.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

