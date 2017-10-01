Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,360.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,533,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,145,000 after buying an additional 35,049,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,041,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,817,000 after buying an additional 2,049,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,477,000 after buying an additional 184,874 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 921.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Capital One Financial Corporation began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corporation lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE VTR) opened at 65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $895.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.01 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 157.36%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

