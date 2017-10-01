Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Bonds Trading 1.1% Lower

An issue of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) bonds fell 1.1% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 1.5% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $97.86 and were trading at $97.36 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 41.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67 billion. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Verint Systems by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,108,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

