VEREIT Inc. (VER) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 31.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) opened at 8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The firm’s market cap is $8.07 billion. VEREIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $336.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT Inc. will post ($1.70) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

