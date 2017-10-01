Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 263,866 shares. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.21%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 237,500 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,954,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vera Bradley by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vera Bradley by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 186,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vera Bradley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

