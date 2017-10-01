Vanguard Group Inc. Has $628.18 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,879,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.02% of Equity Commonwealth worth $628,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,058,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,208 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 545,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 502,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 455,747 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 296,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 222,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) opened at 30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.13. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of August 14, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included 20 properties and 11 million square feet.

