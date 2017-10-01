Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,871,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 273.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,246,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,717,000 after buying an additional 912,830 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,558,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 458.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 689,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 566,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk-holdings-boosted-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) opened at 58.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.