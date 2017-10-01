Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 622,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,120,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 118,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) opened at 18.80 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $790.28 million. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $564,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

