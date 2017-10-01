Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $310,000 in TerraForm Global, Inc. (GLBL)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,367 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of TerraForm Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TerraForm Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TerraForm Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TerraForm Global by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 275,996 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TerraForm Global by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TerraForm Global during the 2nd quarter worth $4,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TerraForm Global Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/van-eck-associates-corp-invests-310000-in-terraform-global-inc-glbl.html.

Shares of TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GLBL) opened at 4.75 on Friday. TerraForm Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $536.61 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TerraForm Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that TerraForm Global, Inc. will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TerraForm Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded TerraForm Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TerraForm Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

TerraForm Global Company Profile

TerraForm Global, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a diversified renewable energy company that owns contracted solar and wind power plants. The Company operates through two segments: Solar Energy and Wind Energy. The segments include the Company’s entire portfolio of power plants. The Company’s portfolio consisted of solar and wind power plants located in Brazil, China, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay with an aggregate net capacity of 916.4 megawatts (MW) as of October 31, 2016.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.