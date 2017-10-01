Vale S.A. (VALE) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,102,880 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 90,474,095 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,835,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Vale (NYSE VALE) opened at 10.07 on Friday. Vale has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vale had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vale will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 11.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 25.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.26 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

