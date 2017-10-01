Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Vail Resorts, Inc. is one of the leading resort operators in North America. The company’s operations are grouped into two segments, Resort and Real Estate. In the company’s Resort segment, they own and operate resort properties which provide a comprehensive resort experience throughout the year to a diverse clientele with an attractive demographic profile. The company’s Real Estate segment develops, buys and sells real estate in and around the their resort communities. “

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Vail Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. William Blair began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.25.

Vail Resorts (MTN) opened at 228.12 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $151.60 and a 12 month high of $232.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $209.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post $5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,861.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,766 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $64,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,049,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,157,000 after purchasing an additional 337,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15,556.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 255,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,687,000 after purchasing an additional 206,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

