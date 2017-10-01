Unum Group (UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE UNM) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 787,577 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post $4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unum Group (UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/unum-group-unm-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $123,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $126,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.