United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Holdings Held by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC maintained its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 25.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,771,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,887,000 after purchasing an additional 468,515 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Technologies Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $40,211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,858,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 841.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 262,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,372 shares. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.48.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

