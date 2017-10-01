United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 120.09 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $120.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 417.18%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

