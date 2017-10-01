United Bank Sells 297 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

United Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 261.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BidaskClub raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at 120.09 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

