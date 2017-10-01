Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Stake Maintained by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. continued to hold its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Unifirst Corporation worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 52,993.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,102,000 after buying an additional 1,849,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unifirst Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unifirst Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Unifirst Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unifirst Corporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 678,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. 51,004 shares of the company were exchanged. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unifirst Corporation had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post $4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Unifirst Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Unifirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

