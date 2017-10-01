Unicredito Spa (UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unicredito Spa (OTC:UNCFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNCFF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Unicredito Spa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unicredito Spa in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Unicredito Spa (OTC:UNCFF) remained flat at $20.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares. The stock’s market cap is $46.52 billion. Unicredito Spa has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $31.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.
Unicredito Spa Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company primarily operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Central Eastern Europe, Corporate & Investment Banking, Asset Gathering, Non-core, and Governance/Group Corporate Centre segments.
