Unibail-Rodamco (UNRDY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco (NASDAQ:UNRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Unibail-Rodamco SE engages in real estate business. Its operating business segment includes Shopping Centres, Offices and Conventions and Exhibitions. Shopping Centres segment develops, operates and leases shopping centers. Offices segment provides rentals of office spaces and buildings to companies and businesses. Conventions and Exhibitions segment consists of a real estate venues rental and services as well as trade show organizer. Unibail-Rodamco SE is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco (UNRDY) opened at 24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Unibail-Rodamco has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21.

